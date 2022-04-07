Khalid: Early contributions to science

Muslims have contributed a lot and patronised the Greek scientific heritage in the field of medicine, astronomy, mathematics, physics, chemistry, philosophy, etc. Islam continued to add new scientific achievements which bear witness that Muslims were deeply and seriously interested in scientific research.

So, it produced many Muslim scholars and scientists from 7th to the end of 14th century (668 C.E. to 1359 C.E.). But the world has either neglected/ denied their great contributions to the humanity or anglicised their names in order to look differently to nullify their contributions.

Everyone is quite aware that how the names of such Muslim scientists and scholars have been changed to the extent of their non-existent entity. Now, there is an urgent need to relook into their greatest contributions in every field.