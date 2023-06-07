Kherson Dam’s Destruction

In a recent development, the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam in Kherson, Ukraine, has been destroyed, resulting in severe consequences for thousands of people in southern Ukraine.

This incident marks the most significant damage to civilian infrastructure since the onset of the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has expressed deep concern about the far-reaching effects of this destruction on the region’s population.

The destruction of the dam has caused immediate humanitarian needs to rise, as floodwaters continue to spread across the area. Griffiths warned that the people of Ukraine are now faced with an even worse plight. At least 40 settlements in Kherson have already reported partial or complete flooding.

This sustained flooding will disrupt farming activities, leading to significant damage to livestock, fisheries, and the already fragile food production sector. The consequences of the dam’s destruction go beyond flooding. Fast-moving water poses a new and unpredictable danger, shifting projectiles to previously safe areas.

This puts people at risk of mine and explosive ordnance contamination. Additionally, the destruction of the dam may negatively impact electricity generation and compromise the safety of the downstream Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The United Nations and humanitarian organisations have ramped up their efforts to address the impacts of this catastrophic event. Despite limited access to independent information regarding the circumstances surrounding the dam’s destruction, these organisations have provided urgent assistance to approximately 16,000 to 20,000 affected individuals.

Mobile teams have been deployed to train locals on coping with the consequences and providing immediate relief, including the evacuation of affected individuals to safer locations.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is closely monitoring the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and has reported no immediate threat however not ruling out long-term consequences if too much water is drained out of the reservoir.

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, located in the city of Nova Kakhovka within Ukraine’s Kherson region, currently under Russian occupation, holds significant importance.