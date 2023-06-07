Kherson Dam’s Destruction

In a recent development, the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam in Kherson, Ukraine, has been destroyed, resulting in severe consequences for thousands of people in southern Ukraine.
This incident marks the most significant damage to civilian infrastructure since the onset of the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has expressed deep concern about the far-reaching effects of this destruction on the region’s population.
The destruction of the dam has caused immediate humanitarian needs to rise, as floodwaters continue to spread across the area. Griffiths warned that the people of Ukraine are now faced with an even worse plight. At least 40 settlements in Kherson have already reported partial or complete flooding.
This sustained flooding will disrupt farming activities, leading to significant damage to livestock, fisheries, and the already fragile food production sector. The consequences of the dam’s destruction go beyond flooding. Fast-moving water poses a new and unpredictable danger, shifting projectiles to previously safe areas.
This puts people at risk of mine and explosive ordnance contamination. Additionally, the destruction of the dam may negatively impact electricity generation and compromise the safety of the downstream Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
The United Nations and humanitarian organisations have ramped up their efforts to address the impacts of this catastrophic event. Despite limited access to independent information regarding the circumstances surrounding the dam’s destruction, these organisations have provided urgent assistance to approximately 16,000 to 20,000 affected individuals.
Mobile teams have been deployed to train locals on coping with the consequences and providing immediate relief, including the evacuation of affected individuals to safer locations.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is closely monitoring the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and has reported no immediate threat however not ruling out long-term consequences if too much water is drained out of the reservoir.
The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, located in the city of Nova Kakhovka within Ukraine’s Kherson region, currently under Russian occupation, holds significant importance.
War crime
This act of destruction highlights the growing trend of water-related conflicts. The violence against water and water systems not only impacts the environment but also directly affects civilian populations.
Observers note that international humanitarian law inadequately addresses and protects civilian infrastructure, particularly water resources and managed water systems.
The lack of enforcement of existing laws further exacerbates the problem. It is essential to note that any act of violence against critical civilian infrastructure, such as dams, nuclear installations, and hospitals is a direct violation of International Humanitarian Law and can be declared a war crime.
Renowned strategist thinker and author Brahma Challaney tweeted that although it remains unclear who is responsible for destroying the Kakhovka Dam, the weaponization of water in war has been a recurring theme throughout history.
He referenced past incidents such as the 1943 British bombing of Germany’s Mohne Dam, which resulted in devastating flash floods, and the bombing of dams during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Challaney also mentioned the 1990 bombing of Baghdad’s water supply network by US-led forces.
The destruction of the Kherson Dam and the subsequent depletion of the Kakhovka Reservoir will have severe and long-term consequences for the humanitarian situation in the region. The risk of flooding and the displacement of mines and explosive ordnance threaten the safety of the population. Moreover, the environmental impacts of this event have global repercussions, particularly affecting populations, ecosystems, and the already strained global food supply chain.
Constructed during the Soviet era, it is one of six dams situated along the Dnieper River, stretching from the northern reaches of the country to the southern coast.
This colossal dam, often referred to as the “Kakhovka Sea” by locals due to its immense size, holds an enormous volume of water, equivalent to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah, according to Reuters. Footage from various media outlets, including the BBC, showcases the colossal breach in the dam, with torrents of water gushing through and flooding downstream towards Kherson.
Emergency UNSC meeting
An emergency United Nations Security Council meeting was convened at the New York headquarters to discuss this critical situation. Multiple speakers deplored the dam’s destruction, emphasizing its humanitarian and environmental impacts. Concerns were raised about the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power station in Europe. The urgent need for accountability was reiterated, and the Russian Federation was called upon to withdraw its forces completely
The representative of Mozambique warned about the global repercussions of the impending environmental disaster, expressing concerns about its impact on populations, ecosystems, and the already strained global food supply chain. The deliberate targeting of critical civilian infrastructure during armed conflicts was deemed unacceptable, emphasizing the need for accountability.
Vassily A. Nebenzia, the Russian representative, accused Kyiv of committing an unthinkable crime by undermining the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station. He claimed that thousands of people required evacuation, settlements were flooded, and extensive damage was inflicted on the region’s agriculture.
Nebenzia referenced reports indicating that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had expressed readiness to blow up the dam for military advantage, insinuating that Kyiv was responsible for the destruction. He criticized the lack of action from the Secretary-General in preventing this alleged crime and accused the “Kiev regime” of carrying out a terrorist plan with impunity and Western support.
In response, the Ukrainian representative countered Nebenzia’s claims, stating that it would have been physically impossible to destroy the dam from outside sources such as shelling.
Instead, the representative attributed the terrorist attack to the Russian Federation, as it had controlled the dam for over a year and allegedly planned the assault on Ukrainian critical infrastructure. They called for the Russian Federation to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions, including the impact on people, infrastructure, and the environment.
China’s representative highlighted the need for maximum restraint to avoid escalation and miscalculation, particularly due to the potentially catastrophic consequences of a nuclear disaster. They urged all parties involved to resume peace talks as soon as possible, emphasising the grave and unpredictable risks posed by the ongoing conflict.
While acknowledging the challenges in reaching all affected individuals, the United Nations expressed its commitment to doing everything within its power to assist the people of Ukraine. The resilience shown by the Ukrainian population was acknowledged, and the urgent humanitarian task at hand was described as ensuring their survival, safety, and future.
To facilitate rescue operations and humanitarian aid, Brazil’s delegate urged all parties to grant access to humanitarian workers. Parties were also urged to refrain from any actions that could disrupt the water supply used for cooling the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The delegate emphasized the potentially catastrophic consequences of compromising the plant’s safety, highlighting the precarious state of nuclear affairs.
The incident is considered one of the most significant acts of damage to civilian infrastructure since the onset of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and has sparked concerns about its far-reaching humanitarian and environmental consequences.
The deliberate weaponisation and targeting of civilian infrastructure during times of war were condemned as clear violations of international humanitarian law. Parties involved in such acts were urged to be held accountable for their actions.
