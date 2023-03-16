Kidney Health for All

Kashmir is almost done with the age of ‘pestilence and famine’ which was dominated by high rates of deaths due to infectious diseases, especially in the young.

We are now fighting infections with newer antimicrobials and to large extent have been able to keep them at the bay. Now we are cruising through a transition in epidemiology: we are suffering more because of non-infectious diseases than infections.

In top-ten causes of deaths worldwide, noncommunicable diseases now make up 7 places in the list. Kidney disease per se: as a cause of death; has risen to 10th place.

As of now, we have 850 million people affected by chronic kidney disease in the world, and more than 2 million people are receiving dialysis or are living with a kidney transplant. Therefore, we need to talk: about our health, about our kidneys and about our kidney-health.

While I am writing to you somewhere in the world a person is suffering from some degree of kidney disease for every 10 people around. Nobody is immune to suffer a kidney disease.

Kidney disease doesn’t spare the joyful youth, nor does it respect old age. It is as dangerous for a ‘fitness freak’ taking protein supplements as it is to a ‘pregnant lady’ with swollen feet.