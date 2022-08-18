KILLING OF A KASHMIRI PANDIT: NORMAL LIFE REMAINS A DISTANT DREAM FOR PANDITS IN THE VALLEY

Militants have struck in the Kashmir Valley once again. On Tuesday, they gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit and injured another member of the community. It seems that as soon as things appear to be improving for the few Pandits remaining in the Valley, things take a turn for the worse.

The numbers of Kashmiri Pandits started dwindling with the large-scale conversion of the population to Islam around the 13th century. Kashmiri is the mother tongue of both Hindus and Muslims from the Valley. The two communities have much in common in terms of eating habits, dress code and cultural heritage.

The survival of the community after these conversions depended on the whims of the rulers – the Mughals (1580-1750) and Afghans (1752-1819). The community appealed to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1675 and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the early 19th century to save them from becoming extinct in the Valley.

The Dogra regime (1846 to 1947) is seen as a good period for the community when its members used education to improve their status vis-a-vis the Muslims. Many left the Valley for better opportunities and a large section of those who stayed back became professionals and got government jobs.