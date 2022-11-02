KIMS Call: Future is here

Born at Wadwan in the Budgam district of central Kashmir where he grew up but could not live up to the expectations of his family to be a medical doctor and instead chose to study Physics at University of Kashmir. Dr Rukhsanul Haq did his PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) which is a sister institute of Indian Institute of Science Bangalore.

He is the first Kashmir born Quantum Scientist to make it to IBM Quantum, a special division of IBM or International Business Machines, an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in over 171 countries.

Based at Bangalore, Rukhsan is overseeing many projects there, glorifying his career. He owes his success to IISc Bangalore, a temple of science besides his parents, friends, mentors and gurus.

A gracious guru of specific regards is Mr. Asadullah, a senior JKAS officer working in the department of social welfare, who taught Rukhsan at senior secondary school. Mr Asadullah still lives with the remorse of not making a career in Physics which he was so fond of. He had stood 3rd in order of merit in his graduation and yet he could not secure his entry into Physics on account of some miscreants directing him elsewhere.

He finally took an escape in JKAS. KIMS which is an acronym for Kashmir Institute of Mathematical sciences is the brain-child of Dr Rukhsanul Haq and the like-minded. This idea was conceived by him in COVID times when he was back to work from home and got to see the misery that his home state was in. This touched him to the extent that he soon came up with the idea of KIMS.

The platform is essentially concerned about the unemployment and joblessness of educated youth in Kashmir who have piled up their degrees for nothing except regret. KIMS intends to get the desirous people trained in machine learning and allied areas to secure their livelihood compounded with a good future prospect.

KIMS is first of its kind initiative and an institution which is at work in transforming the education and nurturing of the research in mathematical sciences since January 2019. Though KIMS has a global and an international character but lately, it has focussed on student community from Kashmir and has helped them in streamlining their careers.