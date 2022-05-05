Kindergarten and child care education

The basic concept of Kindergarten has been laid down by Froebel which is working successfully in various countries. He was a German educationist who originated the Kindergarten curriculum. The term kindergarten originated from the German word which implies a Child’s Garden.

He viewed the school as a garden, the teacher a gardener and a child a tender plant which needs care and caution on part of the teacher to create specific conditions to help the child in yielding the best possible results. Teacher’s best efforts assist the child to develop according to the laws of his nature to attain levels of intelligence.

Kindergarten is a special educational environment in which self activities are encouraged for the development of children to externalise latent life force through these activities. Froebel has envisioned that play gifts need to be kept in the immediate environment of a child. Through playing they can express their innermost thoughts, needs and desires.