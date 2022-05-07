Kindness keeps us together

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day was first celebrated in the year 1984. World Red Cross Day is celebrated by the People on the international level to alleviate people’s suffering, enhancing their dignity, protecting their life from emergencies and lots of natural disasters including epidemics diseases, floods and earthquakes.

Every year the day is celebrated with a unique theme and myriad activities are organised across the globe around the same theme. The theme for this year 2022 is “Be Humankind”,- Be kind whenever possible, it is always possible. We believe that everyone can contribute to preventing and alleviating other’s suffering.

Human beings are generally imbued with a desire to help others whether it is within their family, the clan, the village, the local club, the religious community or the national society, every time suffering is alleviated by a selfless gesture, the spirit of humanity triumphs over poverty, illness, the violence of man or the force of nature.

You don’t have to be wealthy to provide support to needy people. All that one needs is a good and a noble heart. It can be anything as small as being humble and or giving someone emotional support.

An act of kindness can be as simple as smiling at a child who is crying, listening to someone attentively, complimenting someone, or saying ‘thanks’ to someone with a smile and also helping someone in a big way to come out of a life’s predicament.