Kintsugi of our hearts

We are born hedonists; we seek pleasure and avoid pain. We view pain negatively. But is pain always bad or it has some value? Can broken hearts serve any purpose. These are the questions that are beautifully answered in a book “Healing the Emptiness” : A Guide to emotional and spiritual well being by Yasmin Mogahed and I will be discussing them with you

What’s the purpose of pain:

In her book, she has presented a beautiful tragic story of a poor man who was having a severe toothache.

Dentist prescribed him a pain killer and an antibiotic; but he could afford only one drug and thus like most of us he picked up pain killer.

He successfully numbed his pain; but the infection spread to his brain and he died. What is there to learn is that pain is designed to protect us and not to harm us. It is a warning for us to initiate self examination and repair.

Same way, when our hearts feel distressed, empty or heavy we try to reduce those feelings by having some thrill or engaging in chit chat or indulging in drugs; we reduce the symptoms without addressing the root cause as a result fail to get the desired results.

The pain and sadness in our hearts can be a signal by our heart that I am starved by the nourishment of remembrance of Allah; or I am overburdened by the sins and need repentance and change in the ways.

Although it is important to remember that not all heartache and pain is due to lack of faith in Allah or spiritual starvation, at times it is because we let others ride us, we let ourselves being used and abused in toxic relations; we choose the wrong career.

The pain and dissatisfaction we feel is the signal that something is wrong; it's like a beep or error signal we get in our gadgets when they are wrongly plugged.