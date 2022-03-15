Know more about Pediatric Glaucoma

Vision loss in children is one of the most unfortunate conditions and can be prevented in some cases, especially if the blindness is being caused by Glaucoma.

Glaucoma by definition is the progressive optic neuropathy which causes irreversible loss of vision in which the most important risk factor is the increase in intraocular pressure. It has various types: adult and Pediatric Glaucoma or Childhood Glaucoma.

It is a heterogeneous group of severe pediatric conditions often associated with significant visual loss and characterized by elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) and optic-disk cupping.

Successful IOP control is crucial but challenging and most often achieved surgically, with medical therapy playing a supportive role.