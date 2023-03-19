KU in G20 mode

The EMMRC University of Kashmir organised a two-day workshop on Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) for teachers from University and affiliated colleges under the umbrella of Y20 and G20 events. The event held on March 16-17 offered an opportunity for teachers to prepare for online teaching whose need was badly felt in situations like the Covid19 pandemic.

KU’s General Administration and Department of Social Work organised a four-day training programme on Gender Sensitisation at Workplaces from March 15-20 for male officers/officials of all levels in the University Administration.

The theme of the Programme was “Embrace Gender Equity” which is in sync with the larger theme of Civil20 Working Group on Gender Equality and Disability. The University hosted C20 Working Group Meeting on Gender Equality and Disability on February 14-15, 2023. The Department of Political Sciences KU under the banner of G20 and Y20 organised a two-day national seminar on ‘Creating Sustainable Urban Spaces’.

The ICSSR-sponsored seminar held on March 13-14 provided a platform for local and national-level experts to discuss a range of issues related to urbanisation in the country with special reference to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Student Counselling and Guidance Cell, Public Relations Centre, University of Kashmir, on March 13 organised a one-day seminar on ‘Psycho-Social Wellbeing’ under the banner of Youth20 to acquaint student participants from teaching departments about the importance of mental wellbeing, which is one of the essential sub-themes identified for Youth20 programmes in the country.

The Internal Complaints Committee of the University organised a rally and an awareness programme on ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment Against Women at Workplace’ on March 7, 2023.

“Many more events are in the pipeline to advance the country’s G20 message within and beyond theUniversity’s main and satellite campuses. Several outreach programmes are also being held for the benefit of underprivileged sections of the society,” officials said.

When asked about the University’s vision for G20, Prof Neelofar Khan said that academic institutions in the country, especially universities, have been rightly chosen to disseminate the message of the country’s G20 Presidency in the society.

“Students have great potential and ability to drive a positive social change by engaging directly with the people at grassroots with the larger message related to important themes chosen for Y20, C20 and W20 under the umbrella of India’s G20 Presidency,” she said, adding, “The Honourable Prime Minister of the country and Honourable Chancellor of our University have adequately highlighted the need to involve the country’s youth power to spread awareness on 17 SDGs which concern people’s welfare across G20 Countries. We are already in a mission mode to deliver on this commitment.”

The VC said that it is a matter of pride for all stakeholders of the University of Kashmir to be holding events related to G20.

“It is an opportunity for the University of Kashmir to position itself as a centre of excellence at the national and international level. Our faculty, officers, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students in the main campus as well as our satellite campuses in Kupwara, Baramulla and Anantnag are participating in the events very actively and contributing significantly to the cause of spreading the country’s G20 message at the community level,” she said.