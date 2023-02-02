Kupwara: An Abode of Sufi Saints

Kupwara is among those few districts of Jammu and Kashmir that are blessed in many ways. Apart from the sheer natural beauty that Kupwara district possesses, the district also has a rich heritage and culture.
The diversity that this district possesses in the form of various tourist sites, pertaining to different facets of history, religion, and culture is phenomenal.
One aspect of this diversity can be seen through a large number of Sufi shrines that are spread all over the district.
One can spot a sufi shrine in almost every village of this district. Keeping in mind the large number of devotees that these shrines attract, I bring you this column on the famous Sufi Shrines in Kupwara.
Shrine of Hazrat Zati Shah Wali (RA)
One of the most sacred destinations in Kupwara, the shrine of Hazrat Zati Shah Wali (RA) holds a prominent place in the sufi culture of Kashmir; it is revered by people of all faiths. It was built in 16th century AD in a beautiful village called Muqam e Shahwali, Drugmulla.
This village is at a distance of 5 kms from the southeastern direction of the district headquarters. The shrine of Hazrat Zati Shah Wali is a symbol of syncretic sufi culture of Kashmir.
The shrine is co-located with Jamai Masjid and includes tombs of saint’s sister and brother also. Every year, in the month of May, an Urs or annual fair is observed for three days which is attended by devotees from all faiths including Hindus and Sikhs.
Shrine of Hazrat Shiekh Syed Abdul Wahab (RA)
This shrine is located at a village called Shahnagari which falls within the jurisdiction of Qalamabad Tehsil of district Kupwara J&K. Shahnagari was given the name by Hazrat Shiekh Syed Abdul Wahab after he settled in the village.
The Holy Shrine of Hazrat Shiekh Syed Wahab, having devotional linkage to Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jeelani, is surrounded by thousands of Devdaar trees. There is huge rush of devotees round the year.
If you want to see the cool sweet springs, the murmuring waters, and the waterfalls from the heights, there is hardly a better place than this in the valley.
First Underground Cave Khankah of Kashmir
This historical and spiritual site is located in the evergreen conifer woods of Shahnagari. Shahnagar means the city of kings in Kashmiri language. The 700 years old first underground seven room cave Khankah is just a few hundred meters away from the holy shrine of Hazrat Shiekh Syed Abdul Wahab (RA). From its internal structure and style of construction, it is clear that the dervishes used to meditate and had “chilla” there.
There is also a spring at a short distance from the cave, which has now dried up. The approximate length of this cave is 30 ft., it’s 2.5 ft wide, and its height is 6 feet approximately.
Although the cave is crumbling yet a corridor and 7 strange rooms can be seen. The recent reopening of this underground cave-khankah is a reminder of the harmony that is deep rooted in the Kashmiri civilization.
Shrine of Hazrat Baba Abdullah Guzriyali (RA)
Mubark Abdullah, popularly known as Abdullah Guzriyali (RA) was a revered sufi saint of Kashmir. Mubark Abdullah, popularly known as Abdullah Guzriyali (RA) was a revered sufi saints of Kashmir.
His resting place is in the lap of the oldest series of Himaliyan mountains at a village called Guzriyal in Kupwara district. This iconic mystic was more concerned towards social works. He was a multidimensional mystic who not only played a leading role in the propagation of Islam but also developed a number of human habitations, villages, built hundreds of Masjids, minor bridges/culverts, bathrooms, orchards, and Inns (Musafir Khanas).
Shrine of Hazrat Mohammad Amin Owaisi (RA)
This iconic mystic was born around 1900 AD at Surgan (Drawa), near Sharda in Kishan Ganga valley. According to popular belief, Hazrat Mohammad Amin Owaisi was a steadfast Sufi and was associated with the Owasi Silsila of Sufism.
The Owaisi Silsila was raised to its pinnacle of popularity in Kashmir by this towering mystic. He was like a star guiding so many. He may be considered as a perfect Wali who created a large following, not just a crowd but highly disciplined and enlightened group, to bring the people on the right path. Even today many true seekers are guided by his followers. The shrine is visited not only by Muslims but Hindus as well.
Shrine of Hazrat Shiekh Ahmad Chogali (RA)
Mulla Ahmad, better known as Sheikh Ahmad Chogali (RA), and reverentially as “Sheikh seab” was a sufi scholar and a saint of the Suhrawardiyya order. Owing to his command on Islamic literature, Hadith, Fiqah etc., he is known as Mohuddin al Arabi Thani.
His shrine at Chogal, Handwara is visited by people of all faiths. Chogal village is located in Handwara Tehsil of Kupwara district in Jammu & Kashmir. The Shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Ahmad Chogali is one among the venerated sufi shrines of district Kupwara and witness huge rush of devotees round the year.
Three Religous entities at Trehgam
Trehgam village of district Kupwara symbolises communal harmony and coexistence of different faiths. The three religious entities are 400 years old shiv temple, the grand masque, and the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ibraheem Bukhari (RA).
All stand in a row and in front of them is a famous pond. This pond is believed to be thousand year old and is the main source of drinking water for almost half a dozen villages.
Sir Walter Lawrence mentions in his book “The valley of Kashmir”, that the pond of Trehgam indicates the utmost beauty of Kashmir. The foundation of the grand masjid near the Shiv temple was laid by Hazrat Syed Ibraheem Bukhari who is believed to have come form the middle east along with Mir Syed Ali Hamadani vis Hindu Kash mountains.
The shiv temple too is symbol of unity. Although no Kashmiri Pandith family lives in this village but many of them visit their roots and offer puja in the shiv temple from time to time.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.