Kupwara: An Abode of Sufi Saints

Kupwara is among those few districts of Jammu and Kashmir that are blessed in many ways. Apart from the sheer natural beauty that Kupwara district possesses, the district also has a rich heritage and culture.

The diversity that this district possesses in the form of various tourist sites, pertaining to different facets of history, religion, and culture is phenomenal.

One aspect of this diversity can be seen through a large number of Sufi shrines that are spread all over the district.

One can spot a sufi shrine in almost every village of this district. Keeping in mind the large number of devotees that these shrines attract, I bring you this column on the famous Sufi Shrines in Kupwara.