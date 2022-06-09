Labelling the people and getting them killed!

HIS NAME SURFACED IN #MeToo CAMPAIGN

When on October 6, 2018 one Rama Dwivedi accused the circus master editor of being her molester during #MeToo campaign, the name of this keyboard warrior also surfaced. Here I quote the complete thread of Dwivedi’s tweet.

“He touched me inappropriately several times at that party. When I told him that his action was not apt and that what we had was in the past, the pseudo intellectual journo very conveniently said “C’mon, we have been there. You cannot say that you don’t like it.”

“I was shocked and asked him to back-off. But this so-called editor is not a person who takes a no for an answer, he believes consent is permanent. He tried to force himself upon me while muttering things like “Do I not turn you on anymore?”. At this moment he was pushed back.”

“But instead of stopping here, he then went to another room and made a pass at my friend Akanksha Narain sitting there. He even locked himself with her in a washroom. This guy got away the next day by saying “I was drunk.”

“His friends who were there in the same house, including a Kashmiri photojournalist, said not a single word to stop him. He tried to normalise the entire incident. He also came to my home next day with an intent to pacify the entire situation. Chalo ho gaya, forget that,” he told my friend not to file an FIR in this case and convince Rama not to do the same, because if this comes out “it will bring shame” to them.”

“The same guy, few weeks before all this, wanted to take our friendship to new heights. When I rejected his pass, he very shamelessly told me that he liked me and “Dosti jab itni achhi ho to naye mukaam haasil karne hote hain.”

The above tweets of Ms Dwivedi are enough to explain what sort of journalism the tainted editor and this self-acclaimed multimedia reporter have been doing all these years in Delhi and Srinagar.

In this piece of trash not only he has cast aspirations on the conduct of a professional army like Indian army, but he has also named some individuals and making their lives vulnerable to terror threats.