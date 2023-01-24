Laboratories in clinical medicine: Ordering tests, interpreting results

Times have changed. There were days when we visited Hakeem-Sahib, who on first look made a diagnosis, prescribed detailed diet advice, and ordered a decoction of an herb for a drink. In later days Hakeem-sahib learned to feel our pulse to tell the whole story.

Doctors developed the protocol of history taking & physical examination to make the most likely diagnosis. With the introduction and expansion of laboratories and imaging tools, Western medicine has become more and more exact and evidence-based and history & physical has gone into the background.

However, it is a dictum that clinical medicine continues to be an art and the best test in making the diagnosis of a patient in modern medicine starts with history taking and physical examination.

So, time spent with the patient and the family during consults is essential in clinical medicine and cannot be replaced by any lab, machine, or other tools.

Of course, laboratory tests and imaging tools are needed and without these, clinical medicine is akin to an army fighting a war without arms. This write-up will address the issue of analytical/biochemical lab tests and will not include the role of pathology and microbiology in clinical medicine wherein the results are documented as reports by the pathologists and microbiologists respectively.