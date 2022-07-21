Ladder of Loyalty

Now that you have understood the concept of customer lifetime value and you can actually calculate the lifetime value of customers, let’s also look at some nuances.

We assume based on all the discussions that every customer who is loyal is also profitable. In general, customers who stay with a business for the long term, are more profitable than the customers who are short term customers.

But longitudinal studies have also started showing that customers who are long term may be less profitable sometimes, and at the same time you have short term customers who generate a lot of profits.

The study actually shows that while a large percentage of customers is profitable when they stay for long term and are low in profitability when they are short term customers, we also have significant numbers of customers across services, who are long term but less in profitability as well as short term but generating higher profits.

So, if you, in your business, find that you have customers for off-diagonal, what are the strategies? What do you do to deal with such customers? What surprises most people is the fact that you may have long term customers who are low in profitability. They may be generating lesser margins for you.

While at the same time, businesses also have customers who stay for a very short period of time but give very high margins. So, let me illustrate this with an example from the hotel industry. Hospitality industry uses a term called as FIT, Free Individual Traveler. Many of these customers walk in at the last moment, they wouldn’t have booked or made an advance reservation and they end up paying the rack rate.

They may never come back to you and rack rates are usually very profitable, very high margin. So, these customers would part of the set of customers who are actually high in profitability but short term customers.

On the other hand, you have long term customers who have been doing business with you for a long time, staying with you, but are generating less profits.

This typically happens in B2B or business context where long term customers also negotiate a better deal. They are familiar with your service, they incur less operation cost, but they also want a part of the savings. Or they negotiate for a better deal because they are generating so much volume for you.