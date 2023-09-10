Lal Chowk: A New Look

Lal-Chowk (Red-Square) is the heart of Srinagar. It is a business hub in the capital city which is named after the central market place of Moscow Red Square. It is believed that a group of enthusiastic Communists in Srinagar named it Lal Chowk after Lenin seized power in Moscow in 1917. Over the decades, it became the symbol of left-leaning Kashmiri nationalistic politics practiced by the then ministers when Soviet Union was ascending to power. During that time it was a spot kept particularly for holding protests. Then in 1980, Bajaj Electricals raised the Clock Tower in the middle of the Chowk called ‘Ghanta Ghar’ which initially served as an advertisement for Bajaj Electricals in Srinagar and later for years it was not renovated and it stopped functioning. Over the years, the advertising symbol became a political symbol. The Lal Chowk and the Ghanta Ghar have become a new symbol of Kashmir politics. During that time, the successive Indian governments tried to control the turmoil ridden circumstances and bring peace in the region.

After the abrogation of Article 370, unprecedented opportunities for J&K tourism sector unlocked. Many things were happening for the first time. As if we all were a neglected lot on the earth. A positive impression has gained momentum everywhere that in past 70 years Kashmir was on another planet and it was brought on the earth only after August 5, 2019. One such thing is the resurgence of city centre Lal-chowk.