Land, Records, and the History

Land administrative reforms in Kashmir have a long history. Rajtarangni, and other historical books are a testimony to this fact.

A careful perusal of the historic sources reveal that the land in Kashmir was divided into three categories - private, communal and royal, or state.

The essential attributes linked with the ownership is the right of transfer by sale, gift or mortgage, and the Rajatarangini provides us with many examples of such transfers of land. During the rule under the Hindu kings, land purchase and sale agreement was put in practice.