Leaguing Laughter to Learning: The Journey to a Joyful Classroom

While two students work together to investigate the history of Buddhism, another is engrossed in surveying other teachers on their opinions of video games. This autonomy of learning can teach students that school can be a place that nurtures curiosity, stimulates them to ask questions, and comforts them in finding joy in learning.

Let children create things. The list of what students can create across the curriculum is virtually limitless: newspapers and magazines, brochures, stories, picture books, posters, PowerPoint presentations, interviews, oral histories, models, diagrams, blueprints, floor plans, plays and role-plays, mock trials, photographs, paintings, songs, surveys, graphs and documentary videos.

Our schools and classrooms should be brimming with the wonderful, original work of students. School spaces that are barren of student work propagate a sterile and joyless environment.

The walls of classrooms should speak to people; these walls should say exactly what goes on in that space throughout the school day.

There should be a systemic change towards a model of holistic learning that is experiential and allied to real-life situations. The teacher should find situations that help students incorporate what they learned into their everyday lives.

Students need a break from being confined inside a classroom all day.

Fresh air, trees, and a sunny day can do wonders for the human soul. Meeting, mingling and merging with nature brings a unique joy.

All students enjoy a good story so allow the student to read different books beyond your texts simply for the sake of student enjoyment!

We need to help students understand the value of assessment. As a teacher, we should encourage students regularly to do self-assessments. This will give them some real power over the process.

Our schools see failure as a bad thing. We also need to rethink “failure.” Portraying failure as a bad thing teaches a child to avoid risk-taking and bold ideas.

Schools need to invent means for students, teachers, and administrators to take a break from the emotional, stressed, and sombre school day and have some fun together. Cultural and Sporting events, outdoor field activities together and picnics can help everyone to know each other well by creating a good school environment.

One can use the ABLE (Art, Behavior, Language and Emotion) scale to understand the child in day-to-day life. Rate your child on a scale of one to five where one is the least and five is the highest, especially in the use and interest of any form of art, about his/her behaviour, use of dignified or foul words (language), then try to recognize how your child’s emotions move, see if s/he is happy, moody, disinterested, sad, excited, etc. this scale can help us understand the child.

According to John Dewey, ‘Teaching is hard’ but teachers must strive in whatever ways they can to own their teaching so that whenever they enter class, they should take it as an ideal opportunity to disseminate and to experience the joy in school.

As I advocate Love is the biggest and greatest Pedagogy and learning with love never exhausts the heart, so whatever your teaching-learning environment demands, fulfill it with love because there is no bigger joy than giving and getting love.