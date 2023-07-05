Education is a character building process. The present knowledge is the culmination of human struggle for the betterment of humankind and our society. So for character building, we must have to achieve a higher educational standard. And for that we need research based information in the form of books, journals, magazines etc. This book is a genuine effort to fulfi this aim.

It is a very rich experience for me when I go through the book named ‘Psychology of Learning and Development’ by Dr Seema Naaz. This book will prove a great help not only to the students of B. Ed. but the teachers too who are already teaching students in various schools and colleges.

The book contains five chapters; 1. Psychology 2. Stages of Human Development 3. Learning 4.Intelligence 5. Personality in 339 pages.

Although there are so many books available for the above mentioned subjects but ‘The Psychology of Learning and Development’ by Seema Naaz is an exceptional and comprehensive book that delves deep into the fascinating field of psychology, specifically focusing on learning and human development. This book offers a well-structured and engaging exploration of the various theories, concepts, and research findings related to human learning and development.

Not only that it has differentiated the learning ability with the development of age of a child,

it also says how Individuals acquire knowledge and skills, as well as how they develop and grow throughout their lives. This review aims to highlight the key strengths and noteworthy aspects of the book.

One of the standout features of this book is its ability to present complex psychological theories and concepts in a clear and easy manner. The author takes a reader-friendly approach, ensuring that even readers with minimal background in psychology can grasp the topics discussed. The explanations are concise, yet thorough, providing a solid foundation for understanding the intricacies of learning and development.