Learning from the Flowers

There are a lot of meanings that we can’t simply explain in words, but the shades of flowers do. That is why everyone loves to present flowers as a gift to their loved ones on special occasions. Not only colours, different flowers emit different fragrances. Many of us do gardening outside our homes or decor our living rooms with flowers only to get a whiff of the fragrance to please our souls.

Sometimes, it seems complicated to find the right words to express our emotions. In that dilemma too, flowers help us to speak our heart out. People would give their loved ones beautiful flowers to express their feelings of admiration and love. For years blossoms have been used as a way to send unspoken messages of the heart.

This secret language is attractive and leads us to love the flowers all the more. If the world were without flowers, the whole environment would be blank, bland and dull. Flowers are like an ornament on the neck of a woman, which enhances her beauty.

Flowers not only beautify our earth but also give us many benefits, the most important of which being the message they are intent upon conveying so that we should emulate them and that it is possible to live their way.

Always Start Your Day with Infectious Energy and Freshness. The way a flower embraces a new day can be a real inspiration for all of us. Even before the first ray of sunshine hits the treetops, the flower rises from its slumber, opening its petals wide.

The dew drops sprinkled on its morning body is its bath. Once it opens its petals, the flower never closes them till dusk. Anyone who sets eyes on a flower gets affected by its energy. So, start each day like that, full of enthusiasm for the upcoming day and freshness while infecting others through the day.

Be Open to both Opportunities and Challenges. A flower with its beautiful open petals is an invitation to admirers of beauty and even those who want to use it for themselves. A blooming flower has to face many good and not so good things in a day. On the positive front, it gets to bathe in sunlight and get healthier, fresher and more fragrant.

On the downside, it attracts bees and butterflies that suck out its nectar, devotees and lovers who pluck it to offer it to their deity and partner, etc. Even your open-mindedness can make you fall prey to manipulative people and also attract those who are likeminded and a boon to your overall personality development.

Learn to accept both with open arms just like a flower does. It is similar to taking appreciation and criticism with a big smile. Tough thing, but with a flower in sight, you can accomplish it.