Left-Behind Ageing Parents and Migrated Children

My mother at sixty-six is a poem authored by Kamala Das. This poem is one of the best examples of bonding in humans; especially the bond between a mother and a daughter.

Ageing is an unavoidable phase of every human’s life. An individual enters his childhood, experiences adolescence when he is energetic and has so many dreams. Finally, he enters old age for final departure.

The author is going to Cochin airport with her mother; she looks at her carefully and presents before the audience her diminishing image. As she looks at her mother’s fading face, she gets stuck with the fear of losing her mother. Her mother with a sleepy face and open dry mouth is comparable to a corpse.

Here, the author shows love and affection in a relationship between a mother and a daughter. The poet is hurt and sad and shifts her attention outside the car by looking at lush green trees and cheerfully playing kids representing life, youth, and vitality.

The poet here revisits her own childhood. In her childhood, her mother was young and beautiful. Whereas now her mother is surrounded by the fear of losing her life and that makes her insecure and sad. She reaches the airport to take her flight. It shows departure and parting which makes her depressed.