LEG PAIN: WHAT TO DO?

Quite often you would have heard your friends, neighbours and relatives complaining of pain in legs and feet. Pain as they would say used to start as soon as a person started walking and it did disappear suddenly the moment he stopped walking then to reappear once again at the start of walking.

Sometimes old people complain of pain in their feet. There are some people whose leg pain disappears the moment they start walking, but it increases in intensity once they take rest.

If you are a diabetic or a smoker or addicted to tobacco-products like Zarda Paan Masaala, Khaini, Chaini, Zaafraani Patti and also at the same time suffering from pain in leg or foot, beware you might lose your leg sooner or later.

The myth is that there is no connection between diabetes and leg as they think diabetes is supposed to affect only heart and kidney. In the same way smokers think that smoking affects lungs only and causes cancer.

But people are not aware that among smokers and chronic users of tobacco products, the danger of gangrene always looms large. It is doubly dangerous for a diabetic to smoke.

Diabetes and smoking if combined together will definitely destroy the feet eventually. Therefore these two factors must be controlled to keep your legs and feet healthy and active.