Legendary Angler

Should I call it angling? The crude method of fishing that my brother and his friends made use of, was a kind of "angle" (fish hook). The hook would be attached to the fishing line, the bislaii, made of nylon thread, and the line knotted to the fishing rod at one end. Fishing rods fitted with a fishing reel would function as a mechanism for storing, retrieving, and paying out the line.

The hook itself was dressed with lures or bait. A bite indicator such as a float was either a piece of straw or a cork and was called penna-kaet in the local fisherman’s parlance. When a fish swallowed the bait, a tug on the line would cause the gorge to orient itself at right angles to the line, thereby sticking in the fish's gullet.

Common natural baits that my brother and the fellow anglers used, included earthworms, atta and piece of bread, and sometimes chicken/sheep intestines. The common earthworm was universal/effective bait for our kind of angling. A fishing sinker or Knoch was a weight used in conjunction with a fishing line or hook to increase its rate of sink, anchoring ability, and/or casting distance.

A few yards away from where my brother operated, sat our cousin, yet another angling buff, on a lichen-infested rock that was partially submerged in the serene river waters. He was a regular angler and also my brother’s close pal. But on that fateful day, the duo was not on talking terms with each other.

They had squabbled with each other a few days back on some trivial issue. The young fishing masters had been sitting there for quite long now, without talking to each other, and keenly watching for who would hook the fish first. The eerie silence that prevailed would occasionally be broken with the thudding sound of the fishing lines that were cast into the muddy waters by the two anglers.

Much to their chagrin every time the two anglers cast their fishing lines into the river waters the smart fish nibbled at the bait and vanished into thick waters without leaving any trace. The Penna-kaet, which occasionally bobbed up and down in the process, however, did not help our anglers to make a prize catch.

The duo was fated to return home innocent of a catch. As my brother threw in the towel, he simply shut up shop to murmur. ‘Enough is enough; the fish are too smart. I think I better call it a day. Better try next time.' He stood up, looked at me, held the fishing rod by its tail end, and swung the line to wind it round and round the rod itself. ‘Yemis lageii temiss lageii sarkari, mahraj saabani zima waari (he who gets hit will be hit by sarkar; the responsibility therefore for any damage that is caused lies with the Maharaja, the king).’ my brother sang aloud.