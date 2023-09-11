Lessons from Morocco Earthquake

The recent earthquake in Morocco, registering a magnitude of 6.8, has unfolded before us an unprecedented tragedy and devastation. As we bear witness to the grim toll of over a thousand lives lost and more than a thousand injured, it is imperative for us, the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir, to pause and reflect on our own vulnerability to seismic events. Nestled in an area highly susceptible to earthquakes, Jammu and Kashmir must glean crucial lessons from the recent Moroccan experience and proactively institute measures to safeguard our communities, infrastructure, and lives.

Morocco's Earthquake Tragedy

On the fateful night of 8-9 September, Morocco bore the brunt of a powerful earthquake that left a trail of destruction in its wake. This seismic event, registering a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale, struck near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, situated approximately 70 km southwest of Marrakesh. Its impact reverberated across numerous Moroccan cities, including Rabat and Casablanca.

The aftermath of this earthquake was nothing short of catastrophic. Reports painted a grim picture of numerous houses collapsing in cities like Taroudant and Marrakesh. Even Marrakesh, a city steeped in historical significance and cultural heritage, witnessed considerable damage to its architectural treasures. Fearing further destruction from potential aftershocks, anxious residents spent the night outdoors.

One resident in Ouarzazate, a city about 190 km southeast of Marrakesh, underscored the unprecedented power of this earthquake: "Earthquakes have occurred before, but none matched the ferocity of this one," they lamented. The tragedy unfolded with a rising death toll of 1,037 and at least 1,204 individuals reported injured.