Lessons from Rashid’s Life

Meet Rashid, a 72-year-old man who contracted polio when he was only six months old. Growing up, kids with polio were stigmatised, and Rashid spent most of his childhood confined within the walls of his home.

Despite his physical challenges, Rashid persevered with optimism, offering valuable advice to other seniors whose self-image is threatened by the onset of impairment. “Hang in there,” he says, “Do not give up, and never feel sorry for yourself.”

Now, Rashid struggles with post-polio syndrome and has to rely on crutches and leg braces. “I am getting ready for my motorized scooter,” he says with a smile, before quickly turning serious.

“The thing is to accept whatever is happening to you, not deny it,” he says, reflecting on adjusting attitudes about aging. “You cannot keep things as they are. You have to go through a necessary reassessment of what is possible. The thing is to do it with graciousness, not bitterness, and to learn how to ask for help, acknowledging the reality of interdependence.”