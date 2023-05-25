Lest We Forget

As an ace organizer

Masud was an important and prominent member of Jammu civil society. Being the chairman of organizing committee of civil society, he had always remained closely attached with conducting state and national level art and cultural functions in Jammu district.

As head of the Jammu civil society he was pioneer in organizing an international festival in the name of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, a renowned Urdu poet on 25th Feb. 2011, and made the centenary program a great success. The function was also attended by Salma Hashmi the daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz among other dignitaries who had come from outside the state/country.

Grant of Schedule Tribe status to Gujjar and Bakerwal Community.

Masud Ahmed Choudhary played a pivotal role in presenting the case of his community before the Govt of India for grant of Schedule Tribe status. One of his friends and former member of Parliament and state cabinet minister Choudhary Talib Hussain says that “the grant of schedule tribe status to their community was not possible without the participation of Masud while presenting the case to GOI.

It was Masud who was responsible for the collection of requisite data and records which facilitated the centre govt: to grant ST status to Gujjar and Bakerwal community”.

The reservation of STC opened the new vistas and opportunities for down trodden educated youth of his community to compete the All India service exams.

As a result of this, within last few years we find dozens of educated youth of his community hailing from Rajouri and Poonch districts were able to qualify the AICSE and join the elite services of IAS and IPS. All the credit of this contribution goes to none other than Masud Ahmed Choudhary.

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University

His untiring efforts in building and establishing BGSB University, 7KM from Rajouri is itself a remarkable feat of Dr Masud Choudhary. And the monumental success he achieved during the process of completion of this huge project in shortest possible time speaks volumes about his contribution.

He had himself admitted during my interactions with him that this task was not possible without the blessings of great saint Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah. It was Mufti M. Sayeed, the then CM who appointed Masud as CEO and later on as vice chancellor of university for a period of three years. Masud was neither an academician nor had any experience in the field of education.

But he had carried with him, the varied experiences of organizational skill and abilities to access and initiate things independently from the services of police and Gujjar trust which made his job easy. Acquisition of large chunk of land and building of huge infra structure for establishing this university was not an easy task.

He was so resourceful that he succeeded in acquiring 8000 Kanals of govt. land and 1000 kanals of forest land for building this highest seat of learning. The university is located in the lap of Dhanvir hills and surrounded by forests. He consulted the best architects and engineers of the time for finalization of its architectural design.

Since the area was devoid of water and electricity facilities, Masud had to put in lot of efforts to bring the drinking supply water from 7 K.M distance after laying pipes through city of Rajouri to the campus at Dhanvir. Similarly the Campus was supplied electricity within few months.

Keeping the present need of the time in view he laid much emphasis on teaching the subjects of technology and computer science besides opening of traditional streams like arts, social science, literature, science and languages. He laid the foundation of “Pirpanchal Diversity park” which is spread over the area of 427 acres of land.

He also introduced Mahtma Gandhi Chair for ecology and environment department. He also started college of engineering and technology in 2007 and Polytechnic in 2008.

For laying solid foundation for learning and his excellent work he was granted an extension of two years more in service as vice chancellor. He was awarded an honorary degree of doctor of literature in recognition of his services as vice chancellor.

He breathed his last on 15th December 2022 in his home at Gandhinagar Jammu. The death was mourned by one and all throughout in Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri districts. He was laid to rest for eternal journey at Chani graveyard near Gujjar Trust.