Let’s Talk about Congenital Anomalies – I

From conception to birth to growing through those ups and downs of infancy, toddlerhood, childhood and the infamous teenage... a child is what makes a parent's life worth every struggle.

Imagine however, the despondence, the despair, the helplessness, the anger, the confusion when the angel arrives carrying, along with other blessings, defects in body.

Some manifest at birth, some gradually as the child comes of age. We will delve upon various facets of Congenital Anomalies in this article, being carried in three parts.