Let’s Talk about Congenital Anomalies – II

Developmental Issues

Developmental issues are not always congenital anomalies but can be a result of them. A few examples of the congenital anomalies that cause developmental issues are:

Down syndrome: A person with Down syndrome is born with an extra chromosome. This affects brain and body development. Around 1 in every 830 babies born in India has Down syndrome.

Visual impairments: A visual impairment affects sight. The cause is an abnormal eye structure or the fact that the brain and eyes do not work together properly.

Hearing impairments: These occur when the ears do not work properly. Most infants need to have a hearing screening before they are 1 month old. They may have some ability to hear, or have a complete loss of hearing. Hearing impairments can be genetic.

Foetal alcohol spectrum disorders: These can occur if a woman drinks alcohol during pregnancy. They can affect learning, growth, and development.