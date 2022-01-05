Letter from Vikki: A Piece of Memory

How we met

One fine morning of May 1995, a favourite month of mine, as I love the warmer weather and of course the beautiful May flowers, while driving my official jeep, I spotted a foreigner asking for a lift. I immediately stopped and allowed the man to sit next to me. He was Terry from England, and was holidaying in Kashmir. He latter became a friend, and would have long conversations with him at least once a month and we would talk about everything. We would mostly invite each other on lunch or dinner. As Vikki was living in her House Boat next to Terry’s at Neegin lake, and were from the same country, they had become good friends. It was on one such occasion Terry introduced me to Vikki. Over the years we became good friends. As I said, we would be talking everything. Sometimes it would be about sad happenings in Kashmir, and around the world. Sometimes it would be about her writings, and other times we would talk something as mundane as clothes. She was magnificent, full of wit and wisdom. She passed away in 2014, in her hometown in London hospital due to suspected gastric cancer, as informed by her daughter Eile.

Terry died at a young age of 60 because of massive heart attack in May 1998 at Srinagar, while I was away to Jaipur, for an in service training. Terry was unfortunately cremated in haste by local authorities, against his written will that was recovered from the houseboat by local police, where in he had mentioned to get his body buried in case his death occurs in Srinagar by any reason. Sadly a local priest of one of the Churchs had also refused his burial in Srinagar cemetery at Sheikh Bag Srinagar.

With Vikki and Terry gone, I have lost two wonderful friends. Today they may not be living, but their memories will stay with me. May their soul rest in peace.