Letter to Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor

Hon’ble Sir,

This is submitted for favour of your kind consideration that:

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was adopted in July 2020.

Subsequently, the process of implementation was started by different states, Union Territories and Universities in the country. Accordingly, various models were designed and developed for its implementation.

The Union Territory of J&K also decided to implement NEP 2020 in its colleges from the current academic session. Accordingly, the Higher Education Department (HED) of J&K also constituted different Task Forces for implementation of this policy.

These Task Forces submitted their recommendations to HED. These recommendations were deliberated upon in different meetings chaired by the worthy Education Advisor to the Hon’ble LG and Principal Secretary HED.