The handy book of library and information sciences titled, “A comprehensive book of library and information sciences” has hit the book stalls of Jammu and Kashmir and is also available on Amazon and different book marts across Kashmir. The author has also made available it in PDF format, generally for the students and particularly for aspirants of library competitive exams and had also offered special discounts for the library science students and aspirants.

This book is basically a unique collection of more than 1500 questions prepared after continuous efforts for the students of Library and Information Science for all LIS (Library and information sciences) Competitive Examinations. This book has been compiled and designed to help LIS students, scholars, professionals, and teachers, As Well as for NET/SET aspirants, Library and Information Science (LIS) job-oriented Examinations, and interviews. It contains a huge collection of Q&A which include MCQ, one liners, abbreviations, solved papers & practice questions. This book will help guide the students of library and information science to reach their goals.The latest trend of education is the teaching through multiple choice questions. The MCQs are intended to enable students to priorities and Plan their learning through regular practice. The book contains large number of multiple-choice questions on the subject.The quality of the MCQs stands out in the market. Generally, there are varieties of MCQs which comprehend all the related questions on the Subjects. The contents have been so designed as to include in the true spirit the syllabus library and information sciences.

The book is user-friendly and provides information in a well-structured manner. It provides comprehensive and critical study in the form of MCQs and one liners of the various concepts of the subject matter.