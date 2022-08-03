Life OF A REPUTABLE doctor

In this book, Dr U Kaul becomes a storyteller. He pours his heart into the paper to describe the tale of a doctor. Aptly fitting in the wisdom of Rumi—“The heart has its own language. The heart knows a hundred thousand ways to speak”. This is no ordinary narrative.

This is the life of a Padmashiri- recipient cardiologist born in a Pandit family. This is the story of a Kashmiri who has witnessed the horrors post-1990. This is the autobiography of a person who has found the purpose of his existence. This is a tale of the son of the soil, the one who never forgot his roots.

The author dedicates this book to his mother, late Gauri Kaul and is incredibly affectionate towards her. The fact that the author has established the Gauri Kaul Foundation in the memory of his mother and started projects and clinics in her name testify the depth of his bonding with his mother. Not only this, he has also named his house in Srinagar as “Gauri Manzil”.

His mother used to watch DD Kashir and sing along, to the Kashmiri songs. It was his mother’s dream to have a house in the valley where they could live. He worked hard and made his mother’s wish come true.

The book starts with an introduction to the author’s ancestry. His paternal grandfather, the late Prasad Joo Khan, was a lands record officer while his maternal grandfather was a hakim (doctors who use traditional herbal remedies).

The author’s father, Mr Prem Nath, was born in Hawal, a townlet in district Pulwama near National Highway 444. The author’s mother, the late Gauri Kaul, was born in Shopian, but raised in Srinagar. There was a difference in the way the couple lived.

The author was born to them in Srinagar. During those times, women’s education was discouraged. Once a girl eloped from the local school with her “lover” and went to Bombay. Due to this incident, the education of the author’s mother was put to a halt. His mother always had this grudge of not getting a formal education.