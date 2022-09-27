Lifestyle diseases-A cause of concern in Kashmir

Almost every third person in the valley is suffering from a disease or disorder which is linked to lifestyle.

But most of the people are not ready to change their dietary and sleeping habits, rather they depend on medication.

The overall situation in Kashmir is not so good. Lifestyle diseases have affected the health of people, especially the younger generation.

According to the top valley-based endocrinologists, cardiologists and pulmonologists, the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease, fatty liver diseases, thyroid diseases,PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and many others are mostly common among people in Kashmir. Even some cancers are found among patients due to a bad lifestyle.

Among girls, hormonal imbalance, PCOD and Thyroid diseases are very common. PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) is a medical condition in which the woman’s ovaries produce immature or partially mature eggs in large numbers and over the time these become cysts in ovaries.

The most common cause of thyroid disease is thyroid autoimmunity, which is often caused by stress.