Listen to me

Why are they so delicate and brittle. Why this much of debit and debacle. Why could you not hold and handle them. Instead, why should they always hold to twitter-handle.

I am not a sermoniser to bring them to sense of guilt nor a doctor to caution them of their physical and mental health. I want the parents to come in please. I say this with genuine concern and absolutely no offence to the way you are bringing up your children.

Let your girls cut the hair short and the boys grow them long. Let your daughters smoke and your sons soot. Let your baby dolls dive and your guys graze wild. Let them add all flavours to their friendships.

Let them be trending on tik-tok. Let them do all sorts of fun; physical, chemical and biological. But make me understand, how does this uplift them in life.

Now for God’s sake, don’t tell me that Americans do the same. For your kind information, they don’t do. Theirs was a well-known TV show ‘Dance moms’ which received wide criticism wherein dancing was held exploitative of little girls.

Moreover, there is a scientific base that the natural impulse to dance may have existed in early primates before they evolved into humans. We are a refined version by now.

Despite N number of boys in our educational institutions why can’t we have a dance program with them but always with little girls. Why do we choose them only for amusement. Why can’t the boys rock the stage, the chocolaty boys, the pizza boy, the pastry boys.

By the way, the Jews give dates to their children in place of chocolates. Although they make up less than 1 percent of the world’s population, they constitute 170 of 850 Nobel Prize winners, 21 percent of Ivy League students, 37 percent of Academy Award-winning directors and 51 percent of Pulitzer Prize winners for nonfiction.

They still do well with most of their religious obligations as circumcision, growing beard, wearing hat and reading Torah and Talmud. They are the original, we the artificial. They are the sample, we the copy without copyright. We are not even doing a judicious imitation. One of the four secrets of Jewish parenting is that they promote geekiness in their children while as we can’t do without making them a brand.

Keep giving loose rope to your children but remember your freedom ends where my nose begins. I have a personal concern. I am afraid that your children may spoil my children.

I am deeply worried. I can go to any extent to save my progeny from pollution. You are staking my present; you are staking my future. Do make a response. I hope I have not offended you to the extent you deserve.