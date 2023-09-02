Listening to Our Elders | Harnessing a Lifetime of Wisdom

Ghulam Rasool Mir, Age 73 Years

Everyone has untold stories of pain and sadness that make them love and live a little differently than you do. Stop judging, instead try to understand. Nobody has a perfect life. Everybody has their own problems. Some people just know how to deal with it in a perfect way. Don’t waste your time looking back on what you’ve lost. Move on, for life is not meant to be travelled backwards.

Everything in life happens for a good reason, it teaches you something. Treat every mistake you made a lesson to make you a better person. Keep your dreams alive. Faith is not simply a patience that passively suffers until the storm is past.

Rather, it is a spirit that bears things - with resignations, yes, but above all, with blazing, serene hope. Understanding to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe.

God is the best listener. You don’t need to shout nor cry out loud because He hears even the very silent prayer of a sincere heart. God always has something for you, a key for every problem, a light for every shadow, a relief for every sorrow and a plan for every tomorrow.

Thank God not only for the blessings, but for the frustrations which have helped you become a better person. Keep your faith in God and He will never fail you.

Ghulam Nabi Mir, Age 70 Years

Emotion is very deceiving. Sometimes you are up, sometimes you are down. But on the other hand, God will bless those who have pure and sincere hearts. God uses our feelings for a greater purpose. Yes, it is important each day to show our feelings of love and concern to someone, and a bit of care to those in need.

We never know how much a small gesture of love means to someone. God uses our emotions for a greater purpose, for without this we don’t know how to feel the needs of others. Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and care, to change a person’s life. Human kindness is the greatest virtue of all time. It is not wrong to be rich but it is wrong not to be human in treating lowly people.,

You learn nothing from life if you think you are untouchable. All that we are proud of one day we could not bring this to the grave. God uses our emotions for a greater purpose. Don’t let negative emotions like hatred, envy, strife, pride, and many more dwell in your heart.

It ruins your life and inner peace. Learn to be grateful for the little things you have. Richness can give us temporary joy, but the real joy is in giving. Learn to listen to others with humility. We don’t get closer to God by passing judgement on others. We have no time to love if we keep on judging others.