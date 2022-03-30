Lit Life, a dreamy world

I don’t understand what would have been the fate of this world without words. Could you? Is there an alternative? Well, certainly not. Words are seeds - Of thoughts, actions, and interaction. Words are healers. Words cause wars. Words initiate a truce. Words are confessions, words accuse.
Words separate, and words unite. Words are the weapons of a tyrant and tools of a saint. Words are death sentences, words bail out. Words express. Words suppress.
Words are beautiful and scary. Words are fiction and words are reality. Words are philosophies. The world without words would have been chaotic and meaningless.
Reading any form of literature is the best antidote to angst and boredom. It stretches our wisdom and is helpful for our mental well-being and our relationship with others.
It also helps us in confronting loneliness and depression. In the western countries reading is defined as having therapeutic powers. Literature is a stress buster. It keeps the mind young and sharp, promotes critical thinking.
Literature is entertaining. Literature provokes imagination. Literature can expose the realities in society. Literature, since time immemorial, is used for or against societal injustice. Literature reveals people’s way of life. It presents their morals and perceptions. It has played a fundamental role in shaping a society.
Reading has always been a great way to escape the real world. Picking up a book conjures a feeling of warmth and familiarity. It is a pleasure to meet characters and live in their world, to experience their joys and sorrows, and to learn through their conversations.
To get transported into other ages and places. Literature serves as a worthy guide. Literature enables us to see the world through the lenses of others. It trains the mind to be flexible. Nurtures and develops the power of sympathetic insight.
Reading literature helps us to understand ourselves. We learn about our creative and moral faculties, conscience, and our soul. Literature shows a mirror of human nature-its virtues and vices. The best part about reading literature has always been reflecting on what I read after I read it. Some works of literature prompt you to dig deeper to glean real significant substance.
In a turbulent world of unkind people, media bias, the climate of disinformation, delving deep into literature becomes imperative. Literature has the capacity of providing a restorative cure. The Brazilian bestseller, Paulo Coelho says, “The book is a film that runs in the mind of the reader.
That’s why we go to the movies and say, “Oh, the book is far better.” Reading amazing works of literature can be the basis for creating your own extraordinary stories.
Reading literature is a faster method of relaxation than any other, like listening to music or going for a walk. Reading a book is always better than watching memes or reels.
They say the world belongs to those who read. Reading books gives us someplace to go when we have to say where we are. Reading books gives wings to the mind and flight to the imagination. Good books are said to bring out the best in us, making us better human beings.
Good books are the best medicine for anxiety and boredom, besides broadening our intellectual horizons. A good book has therapeutic power. Problems like loneliness, depression, and the trauma of losing loved ones can be treated with certain prescribed books.
Why do people read fiction over other genres? It is said, that every fiction has its deep roots in some harsh realities.
Reading fiction breeds empathy for fellow beings by reading about their sufferings and miseries which prompts much more disposed to charity and that makes us better human beings.
Recent studies have shown that people who read fiction are more polite, patient, well-mannered, ethically and morally very strong.
Books have always been a great source of motivation for me, a source of my survival, and my main connection to this world. I being a loner, betrayed, cheated, ensnared, and lied all through my life, completely don’t know what I would have done without the support, light, and guidance provided by some of my favourite books and authors.
They have helped me through my thick and thin and stood mightier as a pillar of my strength and provided answers to every problem which eventually led me back to my sane self.
I live on the razor edge, the line of actual control. Lazy internet reached us in 2020 for the first time in the last 75 years of Independence. My elder brother was a voracious reader of Urdu literature.
I started with Urdu literature in my school days. I read the whole series of Naseem Hijazi and Altamish. Authors like J K Rowling, with her fascinating world of Harry Potter’s wizardly and Emily Bronte’s tempest like ‘Wuthering Heights’ had not exploded on the horizon until then.
Books have always been a great support in trying and testing times, especially in the last few years when I faced the worst in life.
Fiction continues to remain my all-weather confidante. I also love reading Maulana Rumi, the Shakespeare of the Islamic world, Orhan Pamuk, Khaled Hosseini, Erich Segal, Chinua Achebe, Arundhati Roy, Elif Shafak, and others. However, it is Paulo Coelho who remains my absolute favourite.
Reading him is like sharing wisdom with extra sensibility. Someone who always talks about a shapeless force that runs through everything and carries within it what is called “anima mundi” - the inner self and forces on dreaming because every great dream begins with a dreamer. Whenever I feel down and out in life I go to this towering figure for help and he never disappoints me.
Over the last couple of years, he has shaped my life with a blend of divine wisdom. After all, it healed my wounds. For Urdu, I go back to Mirza Ghalib and Allama Iqbal.
Among contemporary writers, Umera and Nimrah Ahmed are my preferences. So, books or movies.? For me, books are forever because a great book leaves you with many experiences and you live several lives while reading it and even when you are back in reality you still feel like you are in a dreamy world of innocence.
The author works in the Department of Revenue, Government of J&K.
