Lit Life, a dreamy world

Reading any form of literature is the best antidote to angst and boredom. It stretches our wisdom and is helpful for our mental well-being and our relationship with others.

It also helps us in confronting loneliness and depression. In the western countries reading is defined as having therapeutic powers. Literature is a stress buster. It keeps the mind young and sharp, promotes critical thinking.

Literature is entertaining. Literature provokes imagination. Literature can expose the realities in society. Literature, since time immemorial, is used for or against societal injustice. Literature reveals people’s way of life. It presents their morals and perceptions. It has played a fundamental role in shaping a society.

Reading has always been a great way to escape the real world. Picking up a book conjures a feeling of warmth and familiarity. It is a pleasure to meet characters and live in their world, to experience their joys and sorrows, and to learn through their conversations.

To get transported into other ages and places. Literature serves as a worthy guide. Literature enables us to see the world through the lenses of others. It trains the mind to be flexible. Nurtures and develops the power of sympathetic insight.