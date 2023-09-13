Literacy needs of slum dwellers in light of NEP 2020

I shall share another case study. One of the slum child, Abid was working in a workshop at Babdem during evening hours where they used to disassemble the old, expired vehicles. He had good experience in reassembling the vehicle parts. In physics paper he was asked to write about the working of an electric motor, due to language barrier he could write the answer and failed, concerned teacher labeled him weak in the science paper despite the fact he had practical skill and mastery to unwind and reassemble the electric motor. He did not give any weightage to his experience. The big irony in our system is we do not follow constructivist model in our pedagogical discourse as advocated by NEP 2020. Constructivism is a school of psychology which tells us to acknowledge the experience of the learner in building his knowledge base. This case study brings to light that many people have mistaken belief that those who have not gone through formal school are uneducated. Yet for many of those who have not been to school, the sheer experience of struggling to survive has given them a level of maturity and wisdom which has often enabled them to face life more competently than those who have theory based formal education. Let me share another case study with the audience. Ms Khursheed retired as a bank manager after a long service of over 30 years; post retirement she opened a free academy for socio-economically- disadvantaged group in Ganderbal area. She made extensive visit of the slums and was pained to observe non -local and children belonging to Bakarwal tribe sitting idle in groups, few playing cards and even chewing tobacco. It pricked her conscience; she decided to empower them through education. To learn about child psychology, she got enrolled for BEd programme through Directorate of Distance Education. The effort saw 30 children getting enrolled in her academy. She observed that students at the slum are sharp and intelligent and just need a proper atmosphere to grow as good citizens. 30 children got enrolled in her academy which was finally opened at a makeshift tin-roofed shed, erected by her with free labor by slum dwellers. The people in the slum are happy with her efforts and deeply respect her. But there is grim side of the story also.

In my Barzulla residence there is a neighborhood school where mostly children from Socio-Economically Disadvantaged group are enrolled. Physics teacher has left in the middle of the session and students are suffering. Since in this area there are significant number of highly educated retired senior citizens, very well off. As a social obligation I went from door to door and requested them to teach physics for some time till the school makes some permanent arrangement. Citing one or the other excuse I left disappointed. Now coming to my experience as a teacher educator over the years, my “domain” has significantly expanded. I have watched students’ accomplishments with pride, knowing that in some small way I have been part of their journey, a guide along the way. For some dedicated and passionate professionals like one of my senior colleagues Dr Habibullah Shah at Directorate of Distance Education University of Kashmir, teaching is far more than just a job—it is a divine calling. Regardless of what teaching does to serve others, it does so much to enrich our own lives in a multitude of ways.