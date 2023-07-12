BY ASHRAF LONE

What is, or what constitutes a literature, most of the readers understand it. There are hundreds of definitions of literature. After reading some of the best books of world literature, one easily grasps what literature is all about and how should a good novel, short story or poem look like and what is it made of.

A good critic or a “good reader of literature” can only tell a reader that what a good book should look like and after this, a reader has to feel it himself. And a good reader can only feel this when he has read a lot of world literature.

There have been hundreds of definitions of literature but one thing is clear, serious literature or high literature is different from a popular literature and vice versa.

As a movie can’t be compared with a stage drama and in the same way mediocre writers of popular literature and novels can’t and will never touch a class of big writers like Prem Chand, Manto, Ismat Chugtai, Gorki, Marquez, Tolstoy, Shakespeare, Brecht, Maupassant, Chekhov etc.

To feel a difference between the writings of a popular writer and high or serious writer, a reader has to read a book each from these two groups one after the other. Then he can clearly come to his own opinion what serious or high literature means and what is it all about.

In the same way a common reader has to read big writers like mentioned above with small writers to know clearly what literariness of literature means.

And here one must know first, that the writers like Prem Chand are established in high esteem not only by some critics, but are revered by millions of readers world over through his original texts and translations.