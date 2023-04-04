When we hear the words "HIV/AIDS," we may think of it as just another disease, but for those who live with it, it's a constant battle. Imagine waking up every day with the weight of a chronic illness on your shoulders, knowing that it will never go away. This is the reality for the thousands of people in Jammu & Kashmir who live with HIV/AIDS. As per the official figures of J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS), the total People Living with HIV (PLHIV) registered in HIV care across J&K are 5896. These numbers may seem small, but they're increasing every year. And what's even more concerning is the social and economic impact HIV/AIDS has on individuals and families.

Living with HIV/AIDS is not just a physical struggle but a mental one as well. It's a disease that carries a social stigma, discrimination, and fear of rejection. Many people living with HIV/AIDS are often ostracized and isolated, which can lead to depression and anxiety.

Every day, people living with HIV/AIDS face challenges that most of us take for granted. The cost of treatment is one of the most significant challenges, with medications and therapies that can cost a fortune. The financial burden not only affects the individual but also their families, who often bear the cost of treatment.