When we hear the words "HIV/AIDS," we may think of it as just another disease, but for those who live with it, it's a constant battle. Imagine waking up every day with the weight of a chronic illness on your shoulders, knowing that it will never go away. This is the reality for the thousands of people in Jammu & Kashmir who live with HIV/AIDS. As per the official figures of J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS), the total People Living with HIV (PLHIV) registered in HIV care across J&K are 5896. These numbers may seem small, but they're increasing every year. And what's even more concerning is the social and economic impact HIV/AIDS has on individuals and families.
Living with HIV/AIDS is not just a physical struggle but a mental one as well. It's a disease that carries a social stigma, discrimination, and fear of rejection. Many people living with HIV/AIDS are often ostracized and isolated, which can lead to depression and anxiety.
Every day, people living with HIV/AIDS face challenges that most of us take for granted. The cost of treatment is one of the most significant challenges, with medications and therapies that can cost a fortune. The financial burden not only affects the individual but also their families, who often bear the cost of treatment.
But it's not just the financial burden that people with HIV/AIDS face. They also have to deal with the physical symptoms of the disease, which can be debilitating. Some experience fatigue, weight loss, and frequent infections, while others have to deal with more severe complications like cancer and organ failure.
Living with HIV/AIDS is not just about the physical and emotional toll; it's also about fighting for your rights and your dignity. People living with HIV/AIDS often have to fight against discrimination and stigma, and it can be a long and difficult battle.
We need to break down the barriers that prevent people living with HIV/AIDS from receiving the care and support they need. We need to raise awareness about the disease and promote prevention measures. We need to provide access to testing and treatment for all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic status.
By coming together as a community, we can make a difference in the lives of people living with HIV/AIDS. We can help them live with dignity and respect and provide them with the support they need to fight this disease. We can work towards creating a society that values the health and well-being of all individuals, regardless of their medical conditions.
Living with HIV/AIDS is a constant struggle, but together, we can make it a little easier. Let's stand together and fight against the discrimination and stigma associated with this disease. Let's work towards a future where people living with HIV/AIDS are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.
(Dr Sheikh Mohammad Saleem is a Public Health Expert Working in & for support of HIV/AIDS Programme with National AIDS Control Organisation,MoHFW and can be reached at saleem.900@gmail.com)
