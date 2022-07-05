Living with OCD amid Covid crisis

The novel Coronavirus has disrupted millions of lives and continues to take a toll on people’s physical and mental well being. The prolonged uncertainty brought on by the Corona virus has heightened the challenge of maintaining mental well being, particularly for some with conditions that manifest in controlling outcomes like OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder).
The pandemic has heightened OCD phobias such as fear of germs. Yet some patients say experience with anxiety, and treatment for it, gives them an advantage.
The mental health condition known as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental disorder in which the person’s brain produces false alarms about situations that are not at all threatening because its warning mechanism isn’t operating properly. In OCD, your brain tells you that you are in danger when in reality you are not in any sort of danger.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions may contribute to a deterioration in mental health; individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) Obsessive compulsive disorder is a condition defined by recurrent obsessions and compulsions.
It has been hypothesised that the focus on hygiene and contamination during the pandemic could exacerbate obsessive compulsive symptoms in young people.
Challenges of OCD and Coronavirus
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) have faced unique challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once in every thirty minutes, like clockwise Aisha washes her hands and checks if the windows are shut. “I have not relaxed for about a year, there is the prevalent fear of germs and contamination and pandemic has increased to my obsession” says Aisha.
OCD foundation defines it as a “mental health disorder that affects people of all ages and walks of life and occurs when a person gets caught in a cycle of obsessions and compulsions.” WHO lists OCD amongst the top ten most disabling illnesses.
Ahmad, who asked that his last name be withheld due to fear of professional repercussions, “this pandemic has been really difficult for me. The compulsions in my head have definitely gotten worse, The pandemic, in general, was a new experience for everybody, but for me, feeling anxiety and feeling uncomfortable wasn't new, but the home no longer felt safer.”
Naseema, 40, waits for her husband to fall asleep as the night falls. Married happily, the routine of going to bed at different timings is not that old for the couple.
Naseema’s husband investigated and found that Naseema does not sleep first. Her practice is to come out of bed silently, check clothes of her husband and take money out from his pockets. Put the coins in a tub and wash them with detergent for a long period of time.
Finally Naseema consulted a doctor and held a number of counseling sessions, she was diagnosed with OCD. “Pandemic has added to her behavior of repeated and unwanted obsessions of cleaning and washing clothes, coins recurrently,” says Naseema’s husband.
Rehana,35, got married, her husband dismissed her frequent hand washing and a rigorous dusting of the house as fixation for cleanliness, Six years into the marriage, he got thoroughly annoyed with her compulsive tidying. The last straw came when her husband tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be sent into quarantine. When he returned home after testing negative, he noticed a strange behavior in his wife.
Every time he came in her close proximity, she cringed and avoided him. Consequently, it led to a severe rift in their relationship and he decided to divorce her.
“The reason for her obsession with cleanliness is Rehana’s Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, which was never addressed and had worsened because of the pandemic so much she thought she would contract the virus from her husband and hence avoided him,” says Rehana’s husband.
Dr Wasim Kakroo, Clinical Psychologist said that people with OCD experience persistent and recurrent thoughts that are disturbing and cause anxiety. People with OCD try to cope with these intrusive thoughts.
"Pre COVID issues, which did not get noticed before, have suddenly assumed massive proportions leading to great frustrations. Epidemiologists have revealed that the prevalence of pandemic has increased in Obsessive disorder especially those with washing compulsions,” he said.
He said OCD may develop at any age from childhood through adulthood.
"Although it can strike at any age, there are two age groups in which it often manifests. The first occurs between the age of 10-12, while the second is between late adolescents and early adulthood. OCD can be treated by connecting with a therapist which includes both psychotherapy and medication,” Dr. Wasim Kakroo said.
