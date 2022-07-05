Living with OCD amid Covid crisis

The mental health condition known as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental disorder in which the person’s brain produces false alarms about situations that are not at all threatening because its warning mechanism isn’t operating properly. In OCD, your brain tells you that you are in danger when in reality you are not in any sort of danger.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions may contribute to a deterioration in mental health; individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) Obsessive compulsive disorder is a condition defined by recurrent obsessions and compulsions.

It has been hypothesised that the focus on hygiene and contamination during the pandemic could exacerbate obsessive compulsive symptoms in young people.