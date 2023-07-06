Looking down upon people

Do not let a chance pass you by. It is so easy to be proud, harsh, moody, and selfish, but we have been created for greater things. Not to mortify others, making them feel ashamed and embarrassed, while they try to change themselves for good or to achieve something good. Humiliating people can’t be the Islamic approach and doesn’t make you pious or close to Allah.

Prophet Muhammad (A.S) uses to give people regard, respect, and honor. He uses to give people hope till the last breath, no matter how much err they had committed or opposed against him or his blessed mission and teachings. This methodology of our adored Prophet (A.S) has given us a generation of pre-eminent and God-fearing people and great leaders of Islam like Umar ibn Al Khattab and Khalid ibn Walid and many others who were earlier against him.

Moreover, what is significant is not what we may have done in past, but what we plan to do in future. As there is a beautiful quote from Imam Ibn Tamiyyah “What really counts are good endings, not flawed beginnings”. Remember Iblis was once pious but ended up as a devil.

The first wrong action ever is the belief in superiority. When Iblis made the statement of supremacy, when he said I am better than him (Adam), he didn’t reject the existence of Allah. And today we have a lot of people with this mindset and behaviour, so if you are aware of Allah and have his Marifah (recognition and consciousness of Allah) you can’t be in a state of pride and look down upon the people. And note, what Allah said to Iblis, you are not better, you are the worst because of your pride. Adam (A.S) too misreckoned due to Iblis but repented to Allah.