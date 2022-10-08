Love thy Parents

Our parents play the most important part in our development and if they had not been with us none of us would be where we are today. Right from the time a mother bears her child in her womb, she goes through many hardships, however, she endures them for the love of her child. Then she again goes through tremendous suffering while bringing her child into the world, however, she cherishes this pain for the love of her child. Then she feeds her child from her own being and by sacrificing her own desires she tries to give her child the best life. Besides protecting, loving and caring for their children, parents teach them the best lessons of life.

Nobody on the face of the earth loves you more than your parents do. We have to realise that whatever we are today, we owe it to our parents. Appreciating your parents won’t cost you anything. Even if your parents are annoying, you should know that they want the best for you. Love your parents. A lot. Love from the parents is the only love that is actually unconditional, selfless and forgiving.

Did your parents ever leave you when you were young? So how do you leave them when they are old? Don’t be disrespectful to your parents. Your parent’s love and affection outlive all other loves. Not all are fortunate to have their parents with them. Love your parents, don’t ignore them when they ask for something. Involve them in the decisions of your life, this gives them a sense of security and satisfaction. Your parents teach you the meaning of unconditional love and most of you in return don’t even reciprocate with conditional love. They were always ready to support you and pick you up when you stumbled and fell. At least give them a hand of care.

Whatever our parents could afford, they did give us a beautiful life. But when it is our turn, how come we say, “I can’t afford to take care of my parents.” How cruel is a son who talks gently to his wife and shouts at his mother? How unrighteous is a son who talks to everyone except his parents? I am reminded of the saying of Hazrat Ali (RA), “Don’t use the sharpness of your tongue on the mother who taught you to speak.” Imagine the magnitude of punishment for one who makes his mother cry. The mother, who is worthy of three times more good treatment than anyone else.