Love thy Parents

On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, I was truly blessed to be surrounded by people with so much goodness to share. That beautiful day was organised for senior citizens to make them feel special. That day we reiterated our commitment to give exclusive health care to senior citizens so that they are not left out.
After listening to many of them, I registered that their cure and solace lies in the love, care and affection of their children, not just in our pills. So all of us need to realise that our parents have always been around, even when we did not need them. Let us be there for them at least when they need us. Let us always have our elders bless us.
Their blessings are powerful and effective, always. We actually need to be blessed to spend time with our parents, and love and take care of our parents. They are the reason for all our success and happiness. We are in this world because of our parents. Listen to them and cherish them.
Our parents play the most important part in our development and if they had not been with us none of us would be where we are today. Right from the time a mother bears her child in her womb, she goes through many hardships, however, she endures them for the love of her child. Then she again goes through tremendous suffering while bringing her child into the world, however, she cherishes this pain for the love of her child. Then she feeds her child from her own being and by sacrificing her own desires she tries to give her child the best life. Besides protecting, loving and caring for their children, parents teach them the best lessons of life.
Nobody on the face of the earth loves you more than your parents do. We have to realise that whatever we are today, we owe it to our parents. Appreciating your parents won’t cost you anything. Even if your parents are annoying, you should know that they want the best for you. Love your parents. A lot. Love from the parents is the only love that is actually unconditional, selfless and forgiving.
Did your parents ever leave you when you were young? So how do you leave them when they are old? Don’t be disrespectful to your parents. Your parent’s love and affection outlive all other loves. Not all are fortunate to have their parents with them. Love your parents, don’t ignore them when they ask for something. Involve them in the decisions of your life, this gives them a sense of security and satisfaction. Your parents teach you the meaning of unconditional love and most of you in return don’t even reciprocate with conditional love. They were always ready to support you and pick you up when you stumbled and fell. At least give them a hand of care.
Whatever our parents could afford, they did give us a beautiful life. But when it is our turn, how come we say, “I can’t afford to take care of my parents.” How cruel is a son who talks gently to his wife and shouts at his mother? How unrighteous is a son who talks to everyone except his parents? I am reminded of the saying of Hazrat Ali (RA), “Don’t use the sharpness of your tongue on the mother who taught you to speak.” Imagine the magnitude of punishment for one who makes his mother cry. The mother, who is worthy of three times more good treatment than anyone else.
As far as the care of parents is concerned, Kashmir is also witnessing a rise in Elder Abuse cases in the form of neglecting and abandoning parents. We had an elderly female patient in one of our OPDs who was attended by a young girl. She complained of breathlessness and chest pain, however, all her investigations were normal.
After enquiring it came to the fore that the old lady has three sons who have fraudulently sold all the assets including their house after the death of their father. Later all three brothers abandoned their mother and sister at their maternal uncle’s house.
This elder female had major depression and was anxious about the future of her young unmarried daughter. This case is just the tip of the iceberg. Many senior citizens come to our hospitals and are either alone or accompanied by their respective spouses.
I am a witness to the entire life cycle of a human being. While serving at LD Hospital, I saw scores of attendants with one patient waiting eagerly for the coming of the newborn. At times controlling the crowd (attendants) was really a big job.
During my tenure at Children’s Hospital, I saw mothers and fathers attending anxiously to their children. They used to spend their entire time attending to their children. They never left them alone. But during my term in CD Hospital I, unfortunately, witnessed the converse.
Most of the elderly people used to come alone to the hospital. Hardly few had their children with them. Some of the elderly patients were hesitant about getting discharged from the hospital. They preferred to stay back in the hospital bed as they used to get more care at the hospital than at their homes.
On this auspicious day of Eid-e-Milad-e-Nabi (SAW), let us pray to be kind and loving towards our parents and remember the words of the Prophet (SAW) that one should be obedient to his parents even if they were insensible to him and the biggest of the great sins is to be undutiful to his parents.
In the end, I would put a question to ponder upon. Have you seen your God? Have you seen your parents?
Dr. Rather is an author, a poet and Director Health Services Kashmir.
