Low student enrollment: The debate continues

The decline in the student enrollment in government schools has become a persistent problem which has thrown a major challenge for the government to sustain its campaign of enrollment drives and retain the student population in government schools.

The decline in the enrollment has also opened a never ending debate about who is responsible for the dwindling trend of the student population in schools.

Recently, the School Education Department (SED) initiated the process to identify the persons and declare them responsible for "bringing disrepute to the department" on account of "devastating decline" in student enrollment in government schools resulting in merger of all such institutions.

After this, the SED directed the Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers to ensure enrollment of 10 students in stand-alone Government Primary Schools and enhance the number through door-to-door campaigns.

The directions were given by the Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh after convening a meeting regarding the merger of government Primary Schools with “very poor” enrollment.

The ReT teachers in schools having 3 to 10 students have been directed to enhance the student enrollment through door-to-door campaigns under Mega Enrollment Drive. The government has justified the diktat saying that the “very objective” of creation of ReT cadre was to ensure the universal access of students and warned them of disciplinary action for their failure to enhance the enrollment.