Lumpy Skin Disease: A nightmare for cattle farmers

Cause of the disease (Etiology)

LSD is caused by Lumpy skin disease virus (LSDV) which belongs to the family Poxviridae, subfamily Chordopoxviridae, and genus Capripoxvirus. The various strains of capripoxvirus responsible for the disease are antigenically indistinguishable from strains causing sheep pox and goat pox yet distinct at the genetic level.

Transmission

LSD is a vector borne disease and is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. Transmission of LSD virus (LSDV) is thought to be predominantly by arthropods, natural contact transmission in the absence of vectors being inefficient. Mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti, Culex mirificens, Aedes natrionus), biting flies (Stomoxys calcitrans, Haematopota spp., Biomyia fasciata), Culicoides and ticks (Riphicephalus appendiculatus, Amblyomma hebraeum) are few arthropods responsible for transmission.

Direct contact with an infected animal is considered to play a minor role in the transmission of the virus. It is not known if transmission can occur via fomites, for example ingestion of feed and water contaminated with infected saliva, but the occurrence of newly detected recombinant field strains suggests these routes may be at play. Infected bulls can excrete the virus in their semen and transmission of LSD via infected semen has been demonstrated. There has been one report of placental transmission of LSD. Iatrogenic intra- or inter-herd transmission may occur via contaminated needles during vaccination or other injections if needles are not changed between animals or herds.

Susceptibility of hosts

Exotic (Bos taurus) and crossbred cattle are generally more susceptible to clinical disease than local cattle (Bos indicus); the Asian buffalo (Bubalus spp.) has also been reported to be susceptible. Virus has also been isolated from few wildlife species. LSDV is not zoonotic, so humans cannot get affected by the disease. There are no reports of LSD in sheep and goats or of their epidemiological involvement in the disease despite being kept in close proximity to cattle.

Sources of virus

Skin nodules, scabs and crusts contain relatively high amounts of LSDV. Virus can remain in these substance for upto a month. LSDV is also present in blood, saliva, ocular and nasal discharge, and semen of infected bulls. Shedding in semen may be prolonged approximately upto one and half month.

Virus is susceptible to higher temperatures and can survive for months to years at low temperatures (4°C degrees to –80°C). It is susceptible to chemicals or disinfectants including ether (20%), chloroform, formalin (1%), and some detergents, e.g. sodium dodecyl sulphate. LSDV is also susceptible to phenol (2%/15 minutes), sodium hypochlorite (2–3%), iodine compounds (1:33 dilution), Virkon® (2%), and quarternary ammonium compounds (0.5%).

Economic losses

The disease is of economic importance causing huge economic losses to farmers. It can cause a temporary reduction in milk production, temporary or permanent sterility in bulls, damage to hides and, occasionally, death. The economic implications for dairy farmers, have been exacerbated by the spread of misinformation through social media.

LSD outbreaks in various states of India resulted in an estimated economic loss of INR 18337.76 crores (USD 2217.26 million) in current outbreak. Milk production has decreased by 26% in affected areas. From September 2022, LSD has spread from 251 districts in 15 states to more than 22 states infecting more than 29.45 lakh cattle and causing death to more than 1.84 lakh animals.