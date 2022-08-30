Machil Moorings

After proper verification from the concerned police station, Additional District Magistrate Kupwara issued an ‘e-visa’ valid for a week to visit Machil.

“What is the purpose of the visit?” The online application asked. “To know the health status of remote border belts in the aftermath of the pandemic.” I responded with the theme of my assignment.

As the shared cab I boarded at the main market Kupwara zoomed past picturesque Kalaroos, the ascending curves of Shamsbari mountain range culminated at Zamindar Gali.

For security reasons,the Indian army registers all the tourists at Z-Gali.

It is the same spot where tribals from Pakistan camped for six months during the partition of India in 1947.At the gated garrison near Machil village, the army notes down all the details for their perusal.

No sooner did we reach Machil, our host, an unparalleled example of Kashmiri hospitality had arranged everything for lunch.

“Kheyiv hez hodie batti” is all he uttered.