Make Hospitals Humane

A week ago, another altercation at the hospital was brought to light. A young man who had lost his baby in-vitro was required to sign a Consent Form.

While his wife wreathed with labour pain and he was called in the Labour Room area, the Security stopped him and beat him up allegedly for insisting that he had a purpose for being there.

Attendants of patients are pushed, baton charged and abused almost at every hospital here. These are daily scenes, the daily ugliness of hospitals.

The other day, I witnessed a security guard at Lal Ded Hospital swooshing out women from the hospital lawn. “If you are waiting for the rounds to be over, wait outside the hospital, not in here,” he ordered.