Make shift High Court during 2014 floods

The Chief Justice house at Jammu was not operational, therefore, we reached a hotel in city Jammu for lunch. All of us took lunch like hungry persons. I do not remember ever in the past I had passed through such an ordeal on account of non-availability of food.

We spent some time in the hotel and by evening the house was cleaned up for us to occupy. I held the Court at Jammu from 12th September to 15th September, 2014.

Mr. Suresh Sharma, the Registrar General conveyed on 15th September that the cabinet had expressed its inability to accede to my request and had conveyed that no space was available for functioning of the High Court or that of City Courts on make shift basis. I was extremely unhappy with the decision of the State Government.

Yet, I was hopeful of finding some way to resume the functioning of the Court. My inner conscience guided me to insist that a Constitutional Court with plenary jurisdiction cannot be kept closed even for a single day.

This was to my mind minimum requirement to allow access to justice. I maintained the view that in the prevailing situation a judge would require a table, paper, pen and a stenographer for functioning.

On 16th September I finalised the programme to leave for Srinagar, so as to find ways and means to start functioning of makeshift High Court. I found that a house of a Judge is lying unoccupied although it was allotted to him. I had reached Srinagar and found that from the Airport to Hari Niwas one could reach via outer road through Pantha Chowk.

The water level at Pantha Chowk was still waist high and it was touching upper part of our car tyre. We straight away went to the unoccupied house of the Judge at M-5 Gupkar Road, Srinagar. After the inspection, I held the meeting with the officer of the Registry and found that we could start the functioning of the High Court by converting three rooms as the Court rooms.

The issues like washroom, parking of vehicles and canteen arose. I provisionally decided to go ahead with the idea of makeshift High Court which was subject to the view of brother judges. I requested them to assemble for meeting and to discuss the issue in detail. Each one of them supported the idea of setting up makeshift High Court and City Courts.

It was also suggested that the functioning of District City Court be also restored by dividing the same into two parts. On the Southern side there was office of the Custodian General situated near Pantha Chowk which have many rooms available.

On the northern side of the city we have the Kashmir University to support us. The Moot Court rooms were allowed to be used as actual Court rooms. The police stations were divided into two groups and were allocated to each of the makeshift Courts.