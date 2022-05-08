Making Cluster Universities Fully Autonomous, Accountable

The Cluster Universities in Srinagar and Jammu, established by virtue of ‘The Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities Act, 2016’ were conceived as an “innovative and strategic intervention” in higher education arena in the country to provide a stimulating academic and research environment to the aspirants of higher education from Jammu and Kashmir.

The objective was to pool resources from top colleges in Srinagar and Jammu to bring all facilities there under one room for common use by students and researchers.

The infrastructure for the Cluster Universities was supported under the Rashtriya Uchchtar Shikshya Abhiyan (RUSA) of the Union Ministry of Education.