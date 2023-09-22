Making Srinagar Smart

Smart City Mission launched on 25.6.2015 under the Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, with a view to providing core infrastructure, decent quality of life to its citizens, clean and sustainable environment through the application of smart solutions.

This, to increase the overall economic growth of the country was a new concept at centre and a newer one in Jammu & Kashmir where it was initiated during 2017. The Mission envisages implementation of diverse and complex projects in all areas of urban governance such as environment, disaster resilience, sanitation, health, housing, waste management, water, public safety, mobility etc.

These projects are interdisciplinary and involve coordination of various departments of a government. Under the Smart City Mission Srinagar city was selected in 4/2017 in round-3 selections. Likewise Jammu city was approved as one of the smart cities in round-3 challenge held in 6/2017. Under the Mission a total of 309 projects (122 for Jammu city and 187 for Srinagar city) are targeted to be completed in 4/2024 and 6/2024 respectively at an estimated cost of Rs.7,736.83 crore in both the capital cities.

Srinagar Smart City Mission envisions Srinagar city to be transformed into eco-friendly, socio-economically vibrant and resilient city that could enjoy and celebrate its natural and cultural heritage creating harmonious atmosphere & opportunities for all.

Thanks and praise should go to all conceivers of the concept, planners, designers, implementers, financiers, tech-guides and the ground level workers who are/were engaged in the execution of projects and their completion by the targeted dates.

But it is easier say said than done. It is one thing to design a concept into a project on a piece of paper where it is easy to meet the requirement of contours of a project according to the laid down global engineering & architectural standards but another thing when applied practically in an already existing topographically uneven age-old city mostly unplanned.