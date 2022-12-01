Managing inclusive classrooms in light of NEP 2020

Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, and peace and security. It is also central to the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind.

In the year 2015, India adopted the 2030 agenda for sustainable development. The goal 4 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) reflects “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” by 2030. NEP 2020 is in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016. The RPWD Act 2016 defines inclusive education as a “system of education wherein students with and without disabilities learn together and the system of teaching and learning is suitably adapted to meet the learning needs of different types of students with disabilities” The act also increased the 3% reservation to 5% for the people with benchmark disabilities in all government institution for higher education. Any person with at least 40% of the listed 21 disabilities in the RPWD Act 2016 is known as the person with benchmark disability. The act also emphasized on the barrier free access to education as a non-discriminatory measure.

The investigator had the opportunity to visit hundreds of schools as a BEd Coordinator for almost two decades and closely observe what is actually happening with children with special needs in inclusive classrooms. This article is the reflections of those experiences which have been penned down by the author in his reflective diary.