Managing our water resources

It was in my childhood, I witnessed Gill Sar, Anchar lake, Khushal Sar full of boats, shikaras, migratory birds, nuadru, pampach used as source of income. Many people directly or indirectly were depending on these types of natural resources for their livelihood.

This meager income was so precious & valuable that it provided support to large families having more than ten members. It has been rightly said put as “ensuring food security by working with nature”.

Presently, the position of these water bodies is so bad that I am telling my son about it like it is a century old story. I am not able to satisfy my son who is presently working on his Ed-tech innovation project “pienity.com” about the income generation by natural water body resource.

By changing the condition of Gilli sar from bad to worse I am unable to explain the new generation about the importance of this lake practically. According to a report the encroachment & inordinate delay in the conservation of the water body by administration is severely affecting the ecosystem.